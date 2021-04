Ripple Foods CEO on non-dairy milk made from yellow peas Alternatives to dairy milk have spiked in popularity over the last several years, with U.S. sales of milk made out of plants reaching nearly $2 billion in 2015. Ripple Foods is a newcomer to the non-dairy market, and the company produces the first line of milks made mainly from yellow peas. Ripple co-founder and CEO Adam Lowry joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss their product.