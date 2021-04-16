Live

Ringling ends elephant use in circus

Sunday night marks the final performance for elephants at Ringling Brothers' Barnum and Bailey Circus. Animal rights groups have been pressuring the circus to stop using elephants for years. DeMarco Morgan has more.
