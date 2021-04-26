Live

Watch CBSN Live

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus closing

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus has been around 146 years, surviving economic downturns and world wars. But it could not survive today's rapidly changing entertainment landscape. Manuel Bojorquez has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.