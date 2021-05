Rikki Klieman on the legal gray area in texting suicide trial When a young man was found dead of suicide three years ago, his cell phone led to the disturbing discovery that his girlfriend appeared to have pressured him to take his life in a series of text messages. That young woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the unusual legal questions surrounding the trial.