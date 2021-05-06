Right-wing influencers turn to live streaming platform Twitch to reach their supporters Many far-right influencers are turning to Twitch, a live streaming video site, to share falsehoods about the 2020 election and COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Twitch has allowed some influencers to rake in thousands of dollars. One streamer made at least $26,000 in subscriptions alone. Kellen Browning, a reporter who covers tech and the video game industry for the Times, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.