Ridley Scott on directing "Napoleon" The director of such classics as "Alien," "Blade Runner," "Thelma & Louise " and "Gladiator" is back with his epic "Napoleon," starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor who conquered Europe but found defeat at Waterloo. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with the filmmaker about taking on, at age 85, one of the most controversial figures in history; the power of a storyboard; and how he really feels about never having won a best director Academy Award.