Candidates in tight race for U.S. House seat in Pennsylvania district Democrat Conor Lamb is looking to win a congressional seat Tuesday in a Pennsylvania district that President Trump won by 20 points in 2016. Republican Rick Saccone is getting help from the Republican party, including Mr. Trump, to try to keep the district red. CBS News' chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, with an update on the race.