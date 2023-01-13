Rick Rubin | Sunday on 60 Minutes

CBS News App
Prince Harry Interview
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Yellen warns Congress U.S. is projected to hit debt limit on Jan. 19
Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60
What we know about the campaign finance issues surrounding Santos
Ukraine denies Russia's claim to have captured "important" town Soledar
Attorney Bob Bauer is representing Biden in the classified documents matter
Trump Organization gets maximum fine in criminal tax fraud case
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried next to her son in Graceland
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
Clouded leopard escapes at Dallas Zoo: A "serious situation"
JPMorgan sues millennial CEO for allegedly faking 4 million clients
First group of migrants arrive under new U.S. sponsorship policy
Gas stoves can be bad for you. Here are the best induction ranges and cooktops in 2023
How much should you pay for pet insurance?
Remote worker ordered to repay employer for "time theft"
Young whale of endangered species "likely to die" after entanglement
Items seniors should buy for their home
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
Biden to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 7
Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home and more
The best New Year's deals at Walmart you can still shop
U.N.'s IAEA plans "continuous presence" at all Ukraine nuclear plants
Friends and celebrities pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley's net worth: Losses, lawsuits and Graceland
Man from tiny town called Luck wins $15.1 million lottery
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Rick Rubin | Sunday on 60 Minutes
Anderson Cooper profiles prolific music producer Rick Rubin, a tastemaker who guides his artists to tap into their creativity with the most unorthodox approach – using practices like meditation to shape the work rather than marketing to the masses.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On