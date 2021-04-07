Rick Bayless brings Mexican cuisine to The Dish Chef Rick Bayless is celebrate for his award winning Mexican cuisine – but it’s his interests outside the kitchen that had food publication Eater recently asking, “Is Rick Bayless the most interesting man in the world?” Bayless stars in a dinner theater stage production, he’s a yoga enthusiast, he cultivates $30,000 worth of produce in his backyard, and he hosts some “legendary” parties. Chef Bayless joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to talk about all of that and his popular Chicago restaurants.