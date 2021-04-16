Richard Linklater and Wyatt Russell on "Everybody Wants Some!!" With films including "Dazed and Confused," "School of Rock" and "Boyhood" under his belt, five-time Academy Award-nominated director Richard Linklater has become one of the most well-regarded filmmakers working today. His latest project, "Everybody Wants Some!!" follows a group of college baseball players in the 1980s as they navigate their way through the freedoms and responsibilities of unsupervised adulthood. Linklater and actor Wyatt Russell, who plays Willoughby, join “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the new film.