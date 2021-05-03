Richard Haass: "World is moving in the wrong direction" Richard Haass has served under four presidents and is the president of the Council on Foreign Relations. His new book, "A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order," explores major foreign policy challenges facing the U.S. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin, the evolution of the U.S.-China relationship and why the world is beginning to "learn how to live without" the U.S.