Rhiannon Giddens on her first album of original songs and winning a Pulitzer Prize Rhiannon Giddens is already a Grammy winner, a Pulitzer Prize winner and a MacArthur Genius Grant recipient, but now the prolific artist has reached another career first. Giddens tells CBS News' Anthony Mason about her first album of all original songs, "You're The One," which was more than a decade in the making.