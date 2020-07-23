Rheumatoid arthritis: New research suggests blood tests may help predict flares New research published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests blood tests could possibly help predict rheumatoid arthritis flares. Scientists at the Rockefeller University found a new type of cell called “PRIME” cells appeared in the bloodstream a week prior to the severe pain and swelling. Dr. M. Elaine Husni, Cleveland Clinic's vice chair of rheumatology who was not involved in the study, joins CBSN to discuss the findings.