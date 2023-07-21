RFK Jr. sees heavy criticism of past comments in House hearing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is challenging President Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary, testified Thursday at a congressional hearing for the Republican-led Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. The hearing turned into an examination of Kennedy's past comments about COVID-19, vaccinations and other topics, which have been debunked and condemned by many, including his own family members. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports.