Reykjavík Global Forum panel on overcoming adversity The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders held a panel on preparing for and overcoming adversity. Participants included: Former president of Malawi Joyce Banda; Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of CARE USA; Mami Mizutori, special representative of the secretary-general for Disaster Risk Reduction. Julia Novy-Hildesley, professor of practice and executive director of Stanford's Leadership for Sustainability program, moderated the discussion.