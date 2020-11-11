Reykjavík Global Forum panel on innovation driven by restriction The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel to discuss the forced innovation that has occurred since the coronavirus pandemic upended the normal lives of people around the world, and what the shift from luxury to necessity does for our relationships with online technologies. Panelists included: Clare Akamanzi, executive CEO, Rwanda Development Board; Christy Tanner, EVP and GM, CBS News Digital; Diane Wang, founder and chairperson, DHgate.com. The discussion was moderated by theDifference partner Elise Hufano.