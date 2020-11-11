Reykjavík Global Forum panel on improving quality of care for women The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel on the socioeconomic burden of chronic diseases afflicting women worldwide, including the disparities between men and women. Participants included: Iris Lowe-Friedrich, chief medical officer, UCB; Caroline Wozniacki, former world number one professional tennis player; Yōko Kamikawa, Minister of Justice of Japan and WPL Ambassador. The panel was moderated by Deutsche Welle editor-in-chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge.