Reykjavik Global Forum panel on generational leadership and diversity The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel on The Generation Equality Forum, a joint effort to be convened in 2021 by UN Women and the governments of Mexico and France to celebrate the power and significance of women’s rights activism, feminist solidarity, women’s leadership, and youth participation, with the aim of full gender equality before 2030. Participants include: Singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador; Amy Weaver, president and chief legal officer of Salesforce; Lopa Banerjee, director of Civil Society Division and Executive Coordinator of the Generation Equality Forum, UN Women. The panel is moderated by Anika Jane Dorothy.