Reykjavík Global Forum panel on COVID-19 impact The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel called “The Economy of Caring and the Impacts of COVID-19.” Participants included: Felicia Marie Knaul, director of Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, professor at Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami and founding president of Tómatelo a Pecho; Lynn A. Taylor, SVP, head of healthcare global government and public affairs for Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany; Lina Gálvez Muñoz, member of European Parliament. Christine Heenan, founder and president of Clarendon Group, moderated.