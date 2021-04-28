Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rex Tillerson works on major challenges in Asia

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Asia visiting Japan, South Korea, and China to strengthen foreign relations and discuss the growing threat of North Korea. CBS News' Adriana Diaz joins CBSN with more.
