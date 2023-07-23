Rewilding: Letting nature take over After decades of intensive farming, plowing and chemical applications, the land surrounding Knepp Castle, about an hour outside of London, was depleted. Then, the owners decided on a new approach: rewilding, allowing the land to return to its natural state. Correspondent David Pogue pays a visit to see how, in a short span of time, this land has now become one of the most important biodiversity hotspots in the United Kingdom, home to an incredible variety of plants, animals, birds, and insects, many of them endangered.