Live

Watch CBSN Live

Revisiting El Chapo's daring 2015 prison escape

After "El Chapo" escaped a high-security prison last year, "60 Minutes" went inside the elaborate escape. Bill Whitaker revisits the drug lord's tunnels that went all the way from his prison cell to the outside world.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.