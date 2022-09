Former Jan. 6 committee adviser details "roadmap to an attempted coup" Former senior technical adviser for the Jan. 6 committee Denver Riggleman is sharing new information about White House officials' ties to the Capitol riots. CBS News Congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News to discuss what the former congressman is saying, Rep. Liz Cheney's warning that she may soon leave the Republican Party and what to expect on "Red and Blue" later today.