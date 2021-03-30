Live

Revealing the risk factors for marital infidelity

Are certain people more likely to cheat? The Wall Street Journal's Elizabeth Bernstein examines the risk factors for straying in her article "Are You Likely to Have an Affair?" She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what a recent study reveals.
