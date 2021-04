Reused SpaceX hardware, including booster and capsule, power historic mission for international crew Friday's SpaceX launch marks just the third of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil since the space shuttle program shuttered a decade ago. The mission marks a major milestone for SpaceX: reusing both a booster and space capsule from earlier missions. The company has done that before with cargo, never with people, until today. Senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports.