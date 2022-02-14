Live

Watch CBS News

Retired Navy admiral on Russia-Ukraine conflict

All eyes are on Russia as world leaders seek to avoid an invasion of Ukraine. Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Foggo spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the U.S.'s role and what an invasion could look like.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.