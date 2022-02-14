CBS News App
Biden marks 4 years since Parkland shooting with call to end gun violence
U.S. preparing to withdraw all personnel from Ukraine capital within 48 hours
The best and worst Super Bowl ads
Star Russian figure skater can keep competing at Olympics, court rules
MoviePass relaunching with service that tracks your eyeballs
Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID
Jury deliberates after closing arguments in Palin vs. NY Times trial
American Airlines flight diverted due to "unruly passenger"
Ivan Reitman, "Ghostbusters" director, has died at 75
Retired Navy admiral on Russia-Ukraine conflict
All eyes are on Russia as world leaders seek to avoid an invasion of Ukraine. Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Foggo spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the U.S.'s role and what an invasion could look like.
