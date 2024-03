Retired Justice Stephen Breyer talks new book and Supreme Court’s recent rulings As the Supreme Court prepares to deliberate on its most significant abortion access case since the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the potential for former President Trump's criminal prosecution, it does so without the presence of the long-serving liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who retired two years ago. Breyer is now spotlighting his judicial philosophy with the release of his new book, "Reading the Constitution.”