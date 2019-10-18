Impeachment Inquiry
Louisiana Abortion Access
Cease-fire in Syria
Rick Perry Resigning
Heather Bogle Murder
Son of "El Chapo"
All-Female Spacewalk
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Louisiana could become first state without abortion access next year
Mulvaney links delay in Ukraine aid to 2016 probe
Watch live: Historic all-female spacewalk underway
Mexican authorities locate son of "El Chapo" after gunfight
Plane carrying high school team crashes in Alaska
Trump rails against "hateful" Democrats at Texas rally
Fighting persists after Turkey agrees to "pause" its Syria onslaught
Mattis fires back at Trump for "overrated" barb
China wanted Rockets GM sacked for Hong Kong tweet, Silver says
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Boston
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Veteran uses play to cope with trauma of war
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue