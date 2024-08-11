Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie believes Lebanese Hezbollah close to entering Middle East conflict Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, the former commander of U.S. Central Command, predicted on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" Sunday that Lebanese Hezbollah could soon be involved in the border conflict with Israel. "I think we are hours, maybe days — not weeks — away from Lebanese Hezbollah entering this fight." largest non-state military entity in the world," McKenzie told Brennan. Tensions have been rising in the Middle East, where fears of an expanding regional war have been growing a week after Israel killed a top Hamas leader in Iran and two Hezbollah commanders.