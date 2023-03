Retired Col. Paris Davis receives Medal of Honor after nearly six decades Retired Col. Paris Davis, one of the first African-American officers in the elite U.S. Army Green Berets, is receiving the Medal of Honor after nearly six decades of delays. The award recognizes that he saved the lives of two of his soldiers at a battle in Vietnam. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge spoke with Col. Davis and his daughter about what the honor means to them.