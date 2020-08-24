Retired British police chief speaks out about police racism, training and tactics
The U.S. is not the only nation facing accusations of institutional racism in organizations like the police. But in the U.S., the results of that racism appear to be more deadly than their European counterparts, many of whom are not routinely armed. Holly Williams sits down with former Police Chief Michael Fuller, who retired as the highest ranking Black officer in the British police service to discuss racism, tactics and training.