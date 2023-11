Retired Army major analyzes Israel's decision to strike Gaza refugee camp Retired U.S. Army Maj. Mike Lyons analyzes Israel's decision to launch airstrikes on the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, where it claims Hamas leaders were hiding. Israel's military said on Tuesday that it killed a Hamas leader involved in the deadly Oct. 7 rampage in Israel. Hamas said no leaders were there at the time and dozens of civilians were killed in the strike.