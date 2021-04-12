Rethinking the science of losing weight More than two-thirds of Americans are overweight or obese, but Dr. Louis Aronne says it’s not their fault. In his new book, “The Change Your Biology Diet: The Proven Program for Lifelong Weight Loss,” he says being unable to lose weight is a medical problem that involves your genes, brain, fat cells and hormones. Dr. Aronne, director of the Comprehensive Weight Control Program at Weill Cornell Medical Center, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how to reduce body fat by reversing the damage to our brains.