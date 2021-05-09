Live

Watch CBSN Live

Retail stores ready for "Super Saturday"

If you had some last-minute holiday shopping, the stores were ready for you. This is "Super Saturday", considered the biggest day of the year for retail sales. And for some men, it is also called “Panic Saturday.” Roxana Saberi reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.