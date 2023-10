Ret. Gen. Frank McKenzie reacts to Trump's claim that Israel pulled out of mission to kill Soleimani Ret. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, who served as commander of U.S. Central Command from 2019-2022, tells "Face the Nation" that despite that former President Donald Trump said Israel pulled out of the mission to kill top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, "this was a U.S. operation. It involved only U.S. forces."