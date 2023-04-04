Watch CBS News

Ret. Admiral William McRaven's leadership lessons

After a nearly 40-year career as a Navy SEAL, Retired Admiral William McRaven joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about his greatest leadership lessons and advice in his new book, "The Wisdom of the Bullfrog."
