Restaurant serves up dishes with a long history

At Barrio Cafe, eight-time James Beard nominee Silvana Esparza focuses on what she calls ancestral Mexican food. The dishes served in this Phoenix, Arizona eatery are one-of-a-kind - but you'll have to hurry if you want to try them.
