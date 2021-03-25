Live

Restaurant asks for bad Yelp reviews

Botto Italian Bistro co-owner Davide Cerretini is offering his customers 25 percent off for a bad Yelp review. Pat Leong reports on why a restaurant would want negative press and how people are responding.
