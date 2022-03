January 6 defendant says he'll plead guilty to assaulting officers

Idaho lawmakers pass Texas-style abortion bill that would let relatives sue

Ginni Thomas says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Romney warns of "extraordinary challenge" to preserve U.S. democracy

March 15 marks Equal Pay Day, but the gender pay gap is far from closing

"We are ready for them": Ukraine's defenders dig in as Russia pounds Kyiv

Arrest in shootings of five homeless men in NYC and D.C.

Frantic rescue effort after Russian artillery hits apartments in Kyiv

Pre-dawn explosions thundered throughout Kyiv overnight as the mayor introduced a new curfew. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata reports.

Residential buildings hit overnight in Kyiv Pre-dawn explosions thundered throughout Kyiv overnight as the mayor introduced a new curfew. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On