Researchers test "bionic pancreas" at camp for diabetic kids For the past few weeks, young diabetic children have attended a summer camp ‎in Massachusetts and researchers are testing a device called the "bionic pancreas" on some of them. The device checks blood sugar every five minutes and transmits the information to a smartphone app, which figures out if the user needs insulin to lower blood sugar levels, or glucagon to raise it. CBS News' Marlie Hall reports.