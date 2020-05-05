Researchers sound alarm on severe cases of COVID-19 in children and teens The National Institutes of Health announced the launch of a study to learn more about the coronavirus' effect on children after more severe cases than previously thought possible have been seen. The study comes as schools and universities across the country ready to open in the fall, believing younger people to be the least vulnerable to the worst of COVID-19. Dr. Tara Narula speaks to one teenager who was so sick she had to be put on a ventilator.