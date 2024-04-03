Watch CBS News

Rescues underway in Taiwan after major earthquake

Taiwan has suffered its strongest earthquake in 25 years. A 7.4 magnitude earthquake killed at least nine people, injured hundreds and trapped dozens of people under destroyed buildings. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more.
