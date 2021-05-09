Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rescuers free cat stuck in fireplace

A family captured the moment their beloved cat, Betty, was rescued from their chimney. When the family heard their cat meowing inside the fireplace with no way out, a group of friends and strangers came together to help.
