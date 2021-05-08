Live

Watch CBSN Live

Rescue center in Indiana cares for big cats

Most of the 200 big cats at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Indiana were rescued from abusive conditions. Many arrive in poor health -- some in agonizing pain from dental disease. Chip Reid reports on the treatment they receive.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.