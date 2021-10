Nonpartisan election administrator targeted in Texas county Some Republican lawmakers and Trump supporters across the country continue to claim the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. In one Texas county that Trump won in a landslide, GOP officials are taking aim at a nonpartisan election administrator. Jeremy Schwartz, an investigative reporter for the Propublica-Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative, joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.