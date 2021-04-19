Live

Watch CBSN Live

Republicans react to Baton Rouge shooting

Donald Trump took the shooting in Baton Rouge as an opportunity to bash the current administration. Meanwhile, other Republicans are describing the atmosphere at the RNC as solemn and on edge after the shooting. Major Garrett has more.
