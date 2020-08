Republicans cast dark vision of Biden in RNC's opening night President Trump had promised a more optimistic vision of America at the Republican National Convention. But on opening night, many speakers warned of a grim future if Joe Biden takes office. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid, Washington correspondent Nikole Killion, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, and Politico White House correspondent Anita Kumar joined CBSN to preview Day 2 of the RNC.