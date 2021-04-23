Live

Watch CBSN Live

Republicans call on Trump to quit the race

Melania Trump asked Americans to forgive her husband, but many prominent Republicans are calling on Trump to step aside after the release of a 2005 recording of his vulgar comments about kissing and grabbing women. Major Garrett has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.