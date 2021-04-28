Live

Republicans battle over Obamacare repeal

House Speaker Paul Ryan says the latest House GOP measure represents the best opportunity for his party to repeal and replace Obamacare. Republican strategist Rick Davis and Democratic strategist Meg Ansara joined ""Red & Blue"" to discuss.
