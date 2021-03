Senate consideration of COVID-19 relief package continues after 11-hour reading The Senate adjourned around 2 a.m. Eastern on Friday after a nearly 11-hour reading of the entire 628-page COVID-19 economic relief package bill, but will push forward with President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal later in the day. CBS News' Debra Alfarone joined "CBSN AM" with the latest on the legislation as the clock ticks down on the most recent extension on unemployment benefits.